Homepage
Homepage to your liking
Build your
homepage
to your liking
no registration
one click to create
free
no ads
Domostra allows you to...
place many useful widgets on your homepage
links to favorite sites, weather, news, RSS, notes
save time on the internet for more important things
fast access to e-mail, facebook and other internet services
search the internet with ease
search using Google, Bing, Yahoo, Wikipedia and many other
design everything to your liking
different colors, your own photos
start video demo
Select a template for your homepage
Simple
News
Entertainment
CREATE
new homepage
ENTER
existing homepage
Forgot your password?